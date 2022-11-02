JUST IN
Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 228.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.95% to Rs 1771.05 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank rose 228.00% to Rs 411.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 125.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 13.95% to Rs 1771.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1554.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1771.051554.28 14 OPM %73.3950.74 -PBDT591.50146.24 304 PBT591.50146.24 304 NP411.47125.45 228

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 10:17 IST

