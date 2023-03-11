Karnataka Congress leader R Dhruvanarayana dies of heart attack

Dhruvanarayana was a member of the 15th and 16th Lok Sabha of India. He represented the Chamarajanagar constituency of Karnataka and was a member of the Indian National Congress.
"Saddened by the sudden demise of former MP, Shri R Dhruvanarayan.
A hard-working & humble grassroots leader, he was a champion of social justice who rose through the ranks of NSUI & Youth Congress. His passing is a huge loss to the Congress party. My condolences to his family," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
