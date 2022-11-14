Karnavati Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.70 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 257.58% to Rs 1.18 croreNet profit of Karnavati Finance reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 257.58% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.180.33 258 OPM %84.75-145.45 -PBDT0.93-0.48 LP PBT0.93-0.48 LP NP0.70-0.48 LP
