Business Standard

Karur Vysya Bank raises Rs 487 crore through private placement of Tier II bonds

Capital Market 

Karur Vysya Bank announced that the Capital Raising Committee of the Board in its meeting held on 12 March 2019 has allotted 48,700 Basel III compliant unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible Tier II Bonds in the nature of debentures of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating Rs 487 crore on private placement basis.

First Published: Wed, March 13 2019. 13:44 IST

