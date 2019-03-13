Karur Vysya Bank raises Rs 487 crore through private placement of Tier II bonds

-
Karur Vysya Bank announced that the Capital Raising Committee of the Board in its meeting held on 12 March 2019 has allotted 48,700 Basel III compliant unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible Tier II Bonds in the nature of debentures of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating Rs 487 crore on private placement basis.
