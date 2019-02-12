JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

GOI Announces Sale Of Five Dated Securities For Rs 12,000 Crore
Business Standard

Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit declines 70.35% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 1.44% to Rs 1442.76 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank declined 70.35% to Rs 21.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 71.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 1.44% to Rs 1442.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1422.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income1442.761422.32 1 OPM %43.4351.49 -PBDT24.6196.49 -74 PBT24.6196.49 -74 NP21.2071.49 -70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements