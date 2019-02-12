Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit declines 70.35% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 10.69% in the September 2018 quarter
Union Bank of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 153.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Union Bank of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 139.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 51.03% in the December 2018 quarter
UCO Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 1136.44 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Total Operating Income rise 1.44% to Rs 1442.76 croreNet profit of Karur Vysya Bank declined 70.35% to Rs 21.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 71.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 1.44% to Rs 1442.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1422.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income1442.761422.32 1 OPM %43.4351.49 -PBDT24.6196.49 -74 PBT24.6196.49 -74 NP21.2071.49 -70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU