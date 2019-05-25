Kashiram Jain & Co reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kashiram Jain & Co standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 51.56% in the March 2019 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the March 2019 quarter
Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.05 croreKashiram Jain & Co reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 65.85% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.050 0 0.140.41 -66 OPM %-60.000 --78.57-26.83 - PBDT0-0.01 100 0.010.01 0 PBT0-0.01 100 0.010.01 0 NP0-0.01 100 0.010.01 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU