Katare Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 74.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 24.44% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 1710.00% to Rs 1.81 crore

Net profit of Katare Spinning Mills declined 74.64% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1710.00% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.810.10 1710 OPM %-9.39-5900.00 -PBDT1.042.98 -65 PBT0.702.76 -75 NP0.702.76 -75

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:38 IST

