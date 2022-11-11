Katare Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 74.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1710.00% to Rs 1.81 crore

Net profit of Katare Spinning Mills declined 74.64% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1710.00% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.810.10-9.39-5900.001.042.980.702.760.702.76

