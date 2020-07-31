Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.40 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 0.05 croreNet Loss of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reported to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 22.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.050.07 -29 0.180.22 -18 OPM %-12580.00-11885.71 --3844.44-4259.09 - PBDT-5.47-7.67 29 -5.8417.02 PL PBT-5.57-7.77 28 -6.2616.59 PL NP-5.40-2.00 -170 -6.3922.21 PL
