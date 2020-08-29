Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.94 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 6766.67% to Rs 2.06 crore

Net profit of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reported to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6766.67% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.060.03 6767 OPM %52.43-866.67 -PBDT5.46-0.27 LP PBT5.36-0.38 LP NP3.94-0.30 LP

First Published: Sat, August 29 2020. 16:29 IST

