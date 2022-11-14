Kaveri Seed Company consolidated net profit declines 58.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.22% to Rs 167.08 croreNet profit of Kaveri Seed Company declined 58.69% to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.22% to Rs 167.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 147.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales167.08147.57 13 OPM %5.114.35 -PBDT15.9621.52 -26 PBT10.9516.53 -34 NP5.3012.83 -59
