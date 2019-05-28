Kaveri Seed Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.44 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 44.72 croreNet Loss of Kaveri Seed Company reported to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 18.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 44.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.09% to Rs 214.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 210.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.44% to Rs 768.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 772.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales44.7241.60 8 768.99772.40 0 OPM %-13.26-32.09 -26.7328.23 - PBDT-3.59-12.02 70 248.31241.30 3 PBT-9.46-17.26 45 227.13217.95 4 NP-11.44-18.38 38 214.73210.34 2
