Kavit Industries standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.33% to Rs 55.64 crore

Net profit of Kavit Industries rose 11.76% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.33% to Rs 55.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 125.97% to Rs 3.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.91% to Rs 97.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

55.6458.1697.4291.981.94-0.431.23-0.380.860.825.212.530.780.644.902.210.570.513.481.54

