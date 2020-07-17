Kavit Industries standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kavit Industries consolidated net profit rises 129.63% in the December 2019 quarter
Kavit Industries standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 28.52% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 4.33% to Rs 55.64 croreNet profit of Kavit Industries rose 11.76% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.33% to Rs 55.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 125.97% to Rs 3.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.91% to Rs 97.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales55.6458.16 -4 97.4291.98 6 OPM %1.94-0.43 -1.23-0.38 - PBDT0.860.82 5 5.212.53 106 PBT0.780.64 22 4.902.21 122 NP0.570.51 12 3.481.54 126
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU