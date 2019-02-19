JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shivalik Bimetal Controls standalone net profit rises 91.86% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Kavita Fabrics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.46 crore

Kavita Fabrics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.461.15 -60 OPM %-17.393.48 -PBDT0.010.09 -89 PBT00.07 -100 NP00.05 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 17:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements