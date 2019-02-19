Kavita Fabrics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.46 croreKavita Fabrics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.461.15 -60 OPM %-17.393.48 -PBDT0.010.09 -89 PBT00.07 -100 NP00.05 -100
