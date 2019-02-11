Kay Power & Paper standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.54% to Rs 11.43 croreNet profit of Kay Power & Paper rose 40.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.54% to Rs 11.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.4310.83 6 OPM %4.202.68 -PBDT0.430.38 13 PBT0.210.15 40 NP0.210.15 40
