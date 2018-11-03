Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.85 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.98% to Rs 107.46 croreNet Loss of Kaya reported to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 107.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 101.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales107.46101.40 6 OPM %2.822.88 -PBDT3.604.49 -20 PBT-4.09-1.17 -250 NP-1.85-1.38 -34
