Kaycee Industries standalone net profit declines 53.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 13.96% to Rs 6.72 croreNet profit of Kaycee Industries declined 53.33% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.96% to Rs 6.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.47% to Rs 1.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.04% to Rs 25.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.727.81 -14 25.0225.03 0 OPM %8.3310.24 -3.727.79 - PBDT0.530.83 -36 2.311.78 30 PBT0.400.80 -50 1.931.51 28 NP0.210.45 -53 1.351.13 19
