Kaycee Industries standalone net profit declines 53.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 13.96% to Rs 6.72 crore

Net profit of declined 53.33% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.96% to Rs 6.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.47% to Rs 1.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.04% to Rs 25.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

6.727.8125.0225.038.3310.243.727.790.530.832.311.780.400.801.931.510.210.451.351.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)