Kayel Securities standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1842.86% to Rs 1.36 crore

Net profit of rose 350.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1842.86% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 143.08% to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

