Kayel Securities standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kayel Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter
SAT grants interim stay on Sebi's order against OPG, GKN Securities
Prime Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Sebi bans Guiness Securities, 35 others from securities market
Vintage Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 1842.86% to Rs 1.36 croreNet profit of Kayel Securities rose 350.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1842.86% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 143.08% to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.360.07 1843 1.580.65 143 OPM %8.8257.14 -16.4627.69 - PBDT0.120.04 200 0.250.17 47 PBT0.120.04 200 0.250.17 47 NP0.090.02 350 0.180.12 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU