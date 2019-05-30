JUST IN
Kayel Securities standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1842.86% to Rs 1.36 crore

Net profit of Kayel Securities rose 350.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1842.86% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 143.08% to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.360.07 1843 1.580.65 143 OPM %8.8257.14 -16.4627.69 - PBDT0.120.04 200 0.250.17 47 PBT0.120.04 200 0.250.17 47 NP0.090.02 350 0.180.12 50

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 15:11 IST

