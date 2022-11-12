KBS India standalone net profit rises 308.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.62% to Rs 0.47 crore

Net profit of KBS India rose 308.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.62% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.470.5225.5344.230.650.200.650.160.490.12

