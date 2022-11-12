KBS India standalone net profit rises 308.33% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 9.62% to Rs 0.47 crore

Net profit of KBS India rose 308.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.62% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.470.52 -10 OPM %25.5344.23 -PBDT0.650.20 225 PBT0.650.16 306 NP0.490.12 308

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:12 IST

