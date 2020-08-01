KCD Industries India standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 812.50% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net profit of KCD Industries India declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 812.50% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 412.50% to Rs 0.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

