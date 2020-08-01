JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Motilal Oswal Financial Services appoints director
Business Standard

KCD Industries India standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 812.50% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net profit of KCD Industries India declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 812.50% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 412.50% to Rs 0.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.730.08 813 0.820.16 413 OPM %-21.9262.50 --53.6650.00 - PBDT0.040.05 -20 0.160.08 100 PBT0.030.05 -40 0.150.08 88 NP0.020.05 -60 0.110.07 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 07:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU