Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announces appointment of nominee director
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation gets revision in credit ratings

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation announced that Credit Analysis & Research has revised / reaffirmed the credit ratings of bank facilities and fixed deposits as below -

Long term bank facilities (Rs 258.25 crore) - CARE A; Stable (Reaffirmed)
Short term bank facilities (Rs 6.50 crore) - CARE A1 (Reaffirmed)
Fixed deposit programme (Rs 89.27 crore) - CARE A (FD); Stable (Reaffirmed)

First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 13:11 IST

