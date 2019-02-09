KD Leisures standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
KD Leisures standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the June 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech acquires Nexii Labs Inc, USA
GSS Infotech to acquire Nexii Labs Inc, USA
Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 466.67% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of KD Leisures rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 466.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.170.03 467 OPM %29.41-33.33 -PBDT0.050.01 400 PBT0.050.01 400 NP0.030.01 200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU