JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Remsons Industries standalone net profit rises 10.14% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

KD Leisures standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 466.67% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of KD Leisures rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 466.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.170.03 467 OPM %29.41-33.33 -PBDT0.050.01 400 PBT0.050.01 400 NP0.030.01 200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements