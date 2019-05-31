KD Leisures standalone net profit rises 5800.00% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 1312.50% to Rs 1.13 crore

Net profit of KD Leisures rose 5800.00% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1312.50% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 666.67% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.30% to Rs 1.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.130.08 1313 1.601.33 20 OPM %55.750 -19.38-3.01 - PBDT0.640.01 6300 0.380.04 850 PBT0.640.01 6300 0.370.04 825 NP0.590.01 5800 0.230.03 667

Fri, May 31 2019. 14:19 IST

