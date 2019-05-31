KD Leisures standalone net profit rises 5800.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1312.50% to Rs 1.13 crore

Net profit of rose 5800.00% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1312.50% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 666.67% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.30% to Rs 1.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1.130.081.601.3355.75019.38-3.010.640.010.380.040.640.010.370.040.590.010.230.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)