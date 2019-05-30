KDDL consolidated net profit declines 59.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.75% to Rs 150.21 croreNet profit of KDDL declined 59.51% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 150.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 138.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.32% to Rs 22.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.41% to Rs 624.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 501.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales150.21138.13 9 624.22501.75 24 OPM %8.419.49 -10.498.81 - PBDT8.8011.59 -24 53.5537.37 43 PBT5.488.35 -34 40.4225.24 60 NP2.496.15 -60 22.1417.12 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU