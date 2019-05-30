KDDL consolidated net profit declines 59.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.75% to Rs 150.21 crore

Net profit of declined 59.51% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 150.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 138.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.32% to Rs 22.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.41% to Rs 624.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 501.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

150.21138.13624.22501.758.419.4910.498.818.8011.5953.5537.375.488.3540.4225.242.496.1522.1417.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)