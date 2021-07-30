KEC International rallies after multiple order win

KEC International gained 1.07% to Rs 433.80 after the EPC company secured new orders of Rs 1,503 crore across its various businesses.

The business secured orders of Rs 866 crore for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Africa, and the Americas.

Meanwhile, the company secured Rs 321 crore in railways business. The scope of railway orders include overhead electrification, semi high-speed rail for speed upgradation and port connectivity.

The civil business secured orders of Rs 176 crore for infra works in the Metals & Mining, Data Centre and FMCG segments in India. While, the cables business has secured orders of Rs 140 crore for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International said, We are pleased with the traction in orders, amidst global upheavals. Our order book continues to grow with orders secured across business verticals. With these orders, our YTD order intake has surpassed Rs. 4,000 crores with a strong growth of over two times vis-vis last year. Our Railway business has strengthened its presence with orders in both conventional and new segments. We are also enthused by the diverse orders secured in Civil, which further widens our client portfolio.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Smart Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables.

