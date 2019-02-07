JUST IN
Kedia Construction Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Kedia Construction Company reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.060.08 -25 OPM %-16.67-12.50 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100

