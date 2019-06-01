Kedia Construction Company standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Kedia Construction Company rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.71% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.090.09 0 0.290.34 -15 OPM %11.11-66.67 -13.79-17.65 - PBDT0.040.04 0 0.090.05 80 PBT0.040.04 0 0.090.05 80 NP0.020.01 100 0.060.02 200
