Kedia Construction Company standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Kedia Construction Company rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.71% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.090.09 0 0.290.34 -15 OPM %11.11-66.67 -13.79-17.65 - PBDT0.040.04 0 0.090.05 80 PBT0.040.04 0 0.090.05 80 NP0.020.01 100 0.060.02 200

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 10:47 IST

