Kedia Construction Company standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Kedia Construction Company rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %16.670 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:30 IST

