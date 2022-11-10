Kedia Construction Company standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Kedia Construction Company rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.060.0516.6700.020.010.020.010.020.01

