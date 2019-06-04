Keerthi Industries standalone net profit declines 39.07% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.06% to Rs 55.42 crore

Net profit of Industries declined 39.07% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.06% to Rs 55.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.12% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.25% to Rs 184.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 192.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

