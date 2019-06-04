Keerthi Industries standalone net profit declines 39.07% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.06% to Rs 55.42 croreNet profit of Keerthi Industries declined 39.07% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.06% to Rs 55.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 99.12% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.25% to Rs 184.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 192.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales55.4249.02 13 184.41192.59 -4 OPM %3.095.12 -4.2113.66 - PBDT2.721.41 93 5.3622.33 -76 PBT-0.10-1.23 92 -5.3411.75 PL NP0.921.51 -39 0.077.95 -99
