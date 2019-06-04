JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ess Dee Aluminium reports standalone net loss of Rs 628.79 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Keerthi Industries standalone net profit declines 39.07% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.06% to Rs 55.42 crore

Net profit of Keerthi Industries declined 39.07% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.06% to Rs 55.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.12% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.25% to Rs 184.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 192.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales55.4249.02 13 184.41192.59 -4 OPM %3.095.12 -4.2113.66 - PBDT2.721.41 93 5.3622.33 -76 PBT-0.10-1.23 92 -5.3411.75 PL NP0.921.51 -39 0.077.95 -99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 12:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU