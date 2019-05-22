KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 20.92% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.16% to Rs 1258.79 crore

Net profit of rose 20.92% to Rs 59.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.16% to Rs 1258.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1030.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.81% to Rs 181.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.21% to Rs 4226.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3458.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1258.791030.424226.963458.8010.939.8110.469.7898.9671.61313.26236.3990.3263.63279.31204.1659.9349.56181.87144.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)