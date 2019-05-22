KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 20.92% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 22.16% to Rs 1258.79 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 20.92% to Rs 59.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.16% to Rs 1258.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1030.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.81% to Rs 181.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.21% to Rs 4226.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3458.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1258.791030.42 22 4226.963458.80 22 OPM %10.939.81 -10.469.78 - PBDT98.9671.61 38 313.26236.39 33 PBT90.3263.63 42 279.31204.16 37 NP59.9349.56 21 181.87144.56 26

