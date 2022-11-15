Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit declines 3.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.84% to Rs 227.19 crore

Net profit of Kellton Tech Solutions declined 3.50% to Rs 16.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 227.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 208.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.227.19208.7411.1513.0023.3024.7020.1021.9716.8317.44

