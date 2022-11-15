Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit declines 3.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.84% to Rs 227.19 croreNet profit of Kellton Tech Solutions declined 3.50% to Rs 16.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 227.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 208.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales227.19208.74 9 OPM %11.1513.00 -PBDT23.3024.70 -6 PBT20.1021.97 -9 NP16.8317.44 -3
