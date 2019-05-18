Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 105.93% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 23.78% to Rs 65.16 crore

Net profit of rose 105.93% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.78% to Rs 65.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.13% to Rs 6.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.97% to Rs 226.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 202.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

65.1652.64226.29202.107.866.576.679.414.762.9513.2716.133.491.678.3211.202.431.186.037.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)