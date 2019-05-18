Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 105.93% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.78% to Rs 65.16 croreNet profit of Keltech Energies rose 105.93% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.78% to Rs 65.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.13% to Rs 6.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.97% to Rs 226.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 202.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales65.1652.64 24 226.29202.10 12 OPM %7.866.57 -6.679.41 - PBDT4.762.95 61 13.2716.13 -18 PBT3.491.67 109 8.3211.20 -26 NP2.431.18 106 6.037.55 -20
