Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 45.37% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.52% to Rs 64.34 croreNet profit of Keltech Energies rose 45.37% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 8.52% to Rs 64.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 59.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales64.3459.29 9 OPM %9.428.15 -PBDT5.644.11 37 PBT4.272.90 47 NP2.982.05 45
