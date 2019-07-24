JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mahindra EPC Irrigation standalone net profit rises 49.32% in the June 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 45.37% in the June 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.52% to Rs 64.34 crore

Net profit of Keltech Energies rose 45.37% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 8.52% to Rs 64.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 59.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales64.3459.29 9 OPM %9.428.15 -PBDT5.644.11 37 PBT4.272.90 47 NP2.982.05 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU