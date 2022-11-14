Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit declines 18.75% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 10.32% to Rs 3.65 croreNet profit of Kemistar Corporation declined 18.75% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.32% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.654.07 -10 OPM %6.859.58 -PBDT0.290.33 -12 PBT0.180.21 -14 NP0.130.16 -19
