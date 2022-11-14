JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 51.72% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit declines 18.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.32% to Rs 3.65 crore

Net profit of Kemistar Corporation declined 18.75% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.32% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.654.07 -10 OPM %6.859.58 -PBDT0.290.33 -12 PBT0.180.21 -14 NP0.130.16 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU