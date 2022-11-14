Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit declines 18.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.32% to Rs 3.65 crore

Net profit of Kemistar Corporation declined 18.75% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.32% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.654.076.859.580.290.330.180.210.130.16

