Kemistar Corporation standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 46.48% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of Kemistar Corporation declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 46.48% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.761.42 -46 OPM %00.70 -PBDT0.010.03 -67 PBT0.010.03 -67 NP0.010.03 -67

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 16:35 IST

