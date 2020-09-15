KEN Financial Services standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 740.00% to Rs 0.42 croreNet profit of KEN Financial Services rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 740.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.420.05 740 OPM %76.1940.00 -PBDT0.150.03 400 PBT0.150.03 400 NP0.110.02 450
