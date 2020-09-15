KEN Financial Services standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 740.00% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of KEN Financial Services rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 740.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.420.0576.1940.000.150.030.150.030.110.02

