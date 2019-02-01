JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tokyo Finance standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Kennametal India standalone net profit rises 387.30% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.24% to Rs 233.70 crore

Net profit of Kennametal India rose 387.30% to Rs 30.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.24% to Rs 233.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 186.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales233.70186.60 25 OPM %16.5610.66 -PBDT41.5022.20 87 PBT34.7014.80 134 NP30.706.30 387

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 15:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements