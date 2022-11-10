Kenvi Jewels standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 58.11% to Rs 20.08 crore

Net profit of Kenvi Jewels declined 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.11% to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.20.0812.700.851.180.100.120.100.120.070.09

