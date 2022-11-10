JUST IN
Kenvi Jewels standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 58.11% to Rs 20.08 crore

Net profit of Kenvi Jewels declined 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.11% to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.0812.70 58 OPM %0.851.18 -PBDT0.100.12 -17 PBT0.100.12 -17 NP0.070.09 -22

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:03 IST

