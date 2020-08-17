Kerala Ayurveda reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.31% to Rs 10.76 croreNet loss of Kerala Ayurveda reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.31% to Rs 10.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.7616.38 -34 OPM %6.3210.81 -PBDT-0.361.44 PL PBT-0.681.21 PL NP-0.241.20 PL
