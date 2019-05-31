Kerala Ayurveda reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.21% to Rs 10.71 croreNet Loss of Kerala Ayurveda reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 47.83% to Rs 1.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.51% to Rs 43.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.7110.18 5 43.3440.69 7 OPM %-5.7010.22 -6.6012.80 - PBDT-1.160.70 PL 1.033.91 -74 PBT-1.300.73 PL 0.473.40 -86 NP-0.54-0.37 -46 1.202.30 -48
