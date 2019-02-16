Kerala Ayurveda standalone net profit declines 53.49% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 0.88% to Rs 11.50 crore

Net profit of Kerala Ayurveda declined 53.49% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.88% to Rs 11.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.5011.40 1 OPM %8.7015.26 -PBDT0.751.45 -48 PBT0.601.29 -53 NP0.601.29 -53

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 13:32 IST

