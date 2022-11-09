Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.00% to Rs 9.08 crore

Net Loss of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.00% to Rs 9.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9.089.8748.4623.711.73-4.87-1.20-7.81-1.71-8.11

