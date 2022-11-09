JUST IN
Danube Industries standalone net profit rises 145.45% in the September 2022 quarter
Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.00% to Rs 9.08 crore

Net Loss of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.00% to Rs 9.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.089.87 -8 OPM %48.4623.71 -PBDT1.73-4.87 LP PBT-1.20-7.81 85 NP-1.71-8.11 79

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 08:25 IST

