Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Net Loss of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.10.8510.5052.3554.76-0.84-0.19-3.72-2.99-4.71-3.91

