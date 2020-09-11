JUST IN
Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.33% to Rs 10.85 crore

Net Loss of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.8510.50 3 OPM %52.3554.76 -PBDT-0.84-0.19 -342 PBT-3.72-2.99 -24 NP-4.71-3.91 -20

Fri, September 11 2020. 08:05 IST

