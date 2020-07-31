Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 57.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.45% to Rs 9.27 crore

Net profit of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure declined 57.02% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.45% to Rs 9.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.50% to Rs 14.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 37.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

9.2711.2337.4837.0158.9054.6759.8249.614.706.7919.2220.693.756.3915.7719.063.067.1214.1318.47

