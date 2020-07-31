Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 57.02% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.45% to Rs 9.27 croreNet profit of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure declined 57.02% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.45% to Rs 9.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.50% to Rs 14.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 37.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.2711.23 -17 37.4837.01 1 OPM %58.9054.67 -59.8249.61 - PBDT4.706.79 -31 19.2220.69 -7 PBT3.756.39 -41 15.7719.06 -17 NP3.067.12 -57 14.1318.47 -23
