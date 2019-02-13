Kesoram Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 115.35 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.46% to Rs 984.21 croreNet Loss of Kesoram Industries reported to Rs 115.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 43.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.46% to Rs 984.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 883.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales984.21883.01 11 OPM %1.41-2.99 -PBDT-80.2626.67 PL PBT-115.35-1.80 -6308 NP-115.35-43.17 -167
