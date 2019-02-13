JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kshitij Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Kesoram Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 115.35 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.46% to Rs 984.21 crore

Net Loss of Kesoram Industries reported to Rs 115.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 43.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.46% to Rs 984.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 883.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales984.21883.01 11 OPM %1.41-2.99 -PBDT-80.2626.67 PL PBT-115.35-1.80 -6308 NP-115.35-43.17 -167

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements