JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Laurus Labs Q2 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 233 cr
Business Standard

Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 45.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 29.28% to Rs 226.34 crore

Net profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 45.59% to Rs 39.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.28% to Rs 226.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 175.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales226.34175.08 29 OPM %22.0818.41 -PBDT54.4436.94 47 PBT52.2735.25 48 NP39.0926.85 46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 17:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU