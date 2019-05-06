Kewal Kiran Clothing standalone net profit rises 3.28% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.91% to Rs 133.11 croreNet profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 3.28% to Rs 20.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 133.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 120.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.65% to Rs 80.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.11% to Rs 502.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 460.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales133.11120.02 11 502.40460.47 9 OPM %20.6621.90 -22.3621.33 - PBDT32.3430.96 4 127.42114.32 11 PBT29.9829.42 2 119.36108.55 10 NP20.1419.50 3 80.3173.24 10
