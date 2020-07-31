Key Corp reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Key Corp remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.160.20 -20 OPM %25.0015.00 -PBDT0.040.03 33 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.030.03 0
