Keynote Corporate Services standalone net profit rises 238.46% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 8.42% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of Keynote Corporate Services rose 238.46% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.030.95 8 OPM %-12.62-30.53 -PBDT0.700.21 233 PBT0.600.11 445 NP0.440.13 238

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 16:57 IST

