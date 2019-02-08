Keynote Corporate Services standalone net profit rises 238.46% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.42% to Rs 1.03 croreNet profit of Keynote Corporate Services rose 238.46% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.030.95 8 OPM %-12.62-30.53 -PBDT0.700.21 233 PBT0.600.11 445 NP0.440.13 238
