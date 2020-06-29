Keynote Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.72 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Board of Tata Power Company to consider fund raising
Net loss of Keynote Financial Services reported to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.60% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.53% to Rs 11.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.844.55 -16 11.1213.01 -15 OPM %-54.9554.95 --22.930.38 - PBDT-2.982.15 PL -3.60-0.12 -2900 PBT-3.171.96 PL -4.36-0.89 -390 NP-2.721.67 PL -4.22-1.06 -298

