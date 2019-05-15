Keynote Financial Services standalone net profit declines 90.37% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 71.50% to Rs 1.10 crore

Net profit of Keynote Financial Services declined 90.37% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 71.50% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.75% to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 28.81% to Rs 5.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

