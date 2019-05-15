Keynote Financial Services standalone net profit declines 90.37% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 71.50% to Rs 1.10 crore

Net profit of Keynote Financial Services declined 90.37% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 71.50% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.75% to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 28.81% to Rs 5.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.103.86 -72 5.888.26 -29 OPM %-5.4555.96 --3.0633.78 - PBDT0.272.57 -89 2.835.25 -46 PBT0.172.47 -93 2.444.86 -50 NP0.131.35 -90 2.143.23 -34

First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 16:15 IST

